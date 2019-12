MANILA: Malaysia’s Moh Keen Hoo failed to repeat his feat of 12 years ago when he lost in the men’s individual snooker final at the 30th SEA Games today.

Keen Hoo lost 2-4 to Thailand’s Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn at the Manila Hotel Tent here to collect the silver.

“I feel bad. I had a chance to win in every frame but made too many mistakes.

“Maybe I wanted the gold too badly and put myself under pressure,” said Keen Hoo, who won the event in Korat, Thailand in 2007.

Keen Hoo lost the first two frames but came back strongly in the third and subsequently narrowed the deficit to 2-3.

However, a careless shot in the sixth frame put paid to his hopes as he lost the match 0-65, 57-64, 87-0, 49-72, 69-21, 39-64.

On Dec 6, the 33-year-old won the country’s first snooker gold medal in the men’s doubles with Lim Kok Leong. — Bernama