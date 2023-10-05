Keeping things simple, staying disciplined pay off for Alyaa Abdulghany with two top tens on the Epson Tour

DISCIPLINE and simplicity have been the keys to Alyaa Abdulghany’s recent fine run of results, highlighted by two successive top-10s by the Malaysian on the Epson Tour.

In last week’s Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas, Alyaa chalked up a joint seventh finish on 11-under-par 205 following rounds of 69, 68 and 68.

Australian Gabriela Ruffels picked up her second title of the season with a 19-under-par total, matching the Epson Tour 54-hole scoring record.

A week earlier, Alyaa played her way to a joint sixth finish in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah.

She carded rounds of 68, 65 and 71 at Copper Rock Golf Course for a 12-under-par 204 total, just three shots shy of a three-way playoff won by American Savannah Vilaubi.

“The biggest takeaways for me, looking back at my performance at Copper Rock, were my iron shots and putting. I stuck to a simple routine and, knowing that I can execute what I visualized, stepped into the shot with confidence,” said Alyaa.

“In the Garden City event, I focused on staying very disciplined in my pre-round and postround routines, and just keeping the process as simple as possible,” added the 24-year-old.

Turning professional in 2021 following a much-decorated collegiate golf career with the University of Southern California (USC), Alyaa has one professional title to her name in the 2022 Dare The Bear Women’s Championship on the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

One of the highlights of her amateur career was a semi-final appearance in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur, when she lost 2 and 1 to eventual winner and current World Amateur Golf Ranking number one Rose Zhang of the United States.

In four Epson Tour starts this year, Alyaa has chalked up winnings of US$17,047 and is currently in 21st position on the Race For The Card season standings. Ruffels, who was Alyaa’s team-mate on the USC Trojans women’s golf team, leads the standings with US$89,262.