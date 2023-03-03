Kelana KGNS to crown new queen

PETALING JAYA: The KGNS Kelana Queen Ladies’ Open returns to Kelab Golf Negara Subang here on March 11 with registration closing on March 5.

The stroke play tournament is expected to draw 100 participants not just from local clubs but those from further afield as well.

Sponsors are quickly coming on board and it promises to be even more grand and prestigious than last year, with valuable prizes, lucky draws and goodies will be given away, Tournament Director Sharifah Khatijah Syed Abdul Rahman said.

The inaugural Kelana Queen Competition was held on March 28, 2022 at the Kelana Course. The event, mooted by Sharifah Khatijah, the club’s Lady Convenor.

Initially intended for women golfers of KGNS, it also attracted many guest players from nearby golf clubs with a total of 80 players participated.

Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud and Tunku Temenggong Kedah, Dato’ Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah have both graciously consented to participate.

At the inaugual Kelana Queen last year, Ng Say Guat of KGNS, playing off a handicap of 21, recorded 37 Stableford points to emerge victorious.

She was declared the first ever Kelana Queen in the royal presence of Tuanku Aishah Rohani and Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz.