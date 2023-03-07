Kelantan FC slapped with ‘player transfer restriction’ for salary arrears

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan FC, the bottom team of the 2023 Super League table were barred from player transfer in the second window opening this Wednesday (July 5).

In a statement, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) said today, the punishment imposed on Kelantan FC by independent body, the First Instance Body (FIB), follows Kelantan FC’s failure to send proof of EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) contribution payments in addition to salary arrears for players and officials for April-May before the deadlines set on June 28 and June 30.

FIB chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif said the FIB committee took the issue seriously and action had to be taken after Kelantan FC failed to settle the arrears within the given period.

“FIB has still not received any proof of EPF instalment payment (first instalment) and proof of full salary payment of players and officials (April and May 2023) before the deadline set for Kelantan FC,” he said.

The MFL also said the player transfer restriction will be lifted if the east coast team settles the EPF contribution and salary arrears of players and officials before the second window ends on Aug 1, 2023.

However, the MFL stated that the action to withdraw the restriction also needs to take into account the decision of FAM and FIFA regarding other cases involving Kelantan FC.

“This (player transfer restriction) is a separate punishment from any action that can be taken by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) or the International Football Federation (FIFA) regarding complaints in other cases,” according to MFL.-Bernama