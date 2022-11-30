Kelantan football legend Hashim Mustapha passes away

KOTA BHARU: Mohd Hashim Mustapha, 57, former Malaysian League Golden Boot winner in 1990, 1993 and 1994, passed away at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, here last night.

Mohd Nizab Ayub, the son-in-law of the former prolific striker from Kelantan said his father-in-law who was receiving treatment in the hospital, passed away at 10.25 pm due to complications from diabetes.

“Papa (Mohd Hashim) passed away in the presence of family members by his side at the Intensive Care Unit of HUSM in Kubang Kerian. His remains will be buried tomorrow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Hashim was earlier sedated as his condition was quite critical.

Last October, Mohd Hashim underwent surgery to amputate his left leg due to diabetes after having suffered from the ailment for a few years.

The Kota Bharu-born player had been appointed as the assistant coach of the Kelantan team from 2010 to 2012 and was later appointed as head coach of the Tok Janggut Warriors FC which played in the M3 League. - Bernama