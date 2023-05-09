Kelantan United beat Kuching City 2-1 in rain delayed match

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC bounced back from a one goal deficit to beat bottom of the league team Kuching City FC 2-1 in a 2023 Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here yesterday.

The match was delayed by one hour due to a heavy downpour.

The delay did not dampen the spirit of the visiting Kuching City side and in the 42nd minute import Abu Kamara shocked the home crowd when he headed home a cross from defender Mohammad Dzulazlan Ibrahim.

Stunned by the strike from the visitors, Kelantan United increased the tempo of the game although the pitch was still heavy due to the downpour.

Three minutes later though, Kelantan’s Nigerian import, Ismaheel Akinade finished off a pass from skipper Mohd Syazwan Zainon to cancel out the lead.

Seven minutes later, Jose Porteria, the import player from the Philippines was the toast of the team when he struck the winner.

The win ended Kelantan United FC’s seven-match winless streak but remained 12th in the league table with 11 points while Kuching City remained rooted at the bottom of the table with seven points. - Bernama