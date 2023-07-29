Kelantan Utd fight back to salvage home draw against the cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Hosts Kelantan United had to fight back from 2-0 down to hold PDRM FC to a 2-2 draw in their Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu yesterday.

PDRM drew first blood through a powerful drive from outside the box by Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi in the 47th minute before Nigerian Uche Agba doubled their lead in a one-on-one situation with Kelantan United goalkeeper Mohd Shahril Sa'ari in the 54th minute.

Kelantan United narrowed the deficit a minute later through Jose Porteria before S. Sharvin turned super sub by netting the equaliser in the 70th minute.

In TERENGGANU, Terengganu FC failed also failed to capitalise on their home-ground advantage after being held to a 1-1 draw by Negeri Sembilan FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

The Turtles went 1-0 ahead when Ivan Mamut headed home a pin-point cross from Sony Norde in the 66th minute but visitors Negeri Sembilan managed to draw level through Frenchman Herold Goulon in the 88th minute. -Bernama