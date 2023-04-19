$!Kelly Tan aims for major revival at the Chevron Championship

“I’m really excited to see the golf course, although I will miss playing at Palm Springs. I’ve never played there and am looking forward to the practice rounds,” noted Tan, whose best Major finish is T13 at the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Chevron Championship, previously known as the ANA Inspiration, moves away from Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, California, for the first time since its inception in 1972. This year’s event will be staged at Carlton Woods’ Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, which Tan has not played before.

“I love playing in the Majors and am really excited. It’s been tough this year as I’ve only played three events so far, and it’s already almost the end of April. It’s been hard to get into any sort of rhythm,” said the 29-year-old, who will be making her 24th start in a Major.

Having missed the cut in her first three events, Tan aims to turn things around in this week’s The Chevron Championship. The opening Major of the 2023 Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) season starts on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, offering a total purse of US$5.1 million.

MALAYSIAN ladies’ No.1 Kelly Tan is hoping that the big stage of a Major championship will jump-start her 2023 season.

Having enjoyed a solid 2022 where she finished 67th on the LPGA’s season-long Race to the CME Globe standings, Tan is confident she can make the rest of this year count.

“Golf is funny in how you can play great, but a couple of missed shots end your week early. Most importantly, I just want to play more golf as I’ve only got six rounds in this season.

“There are so many great tournaments left and there are a lot of good things I can take away from the week in Hawaii,” said Tan, referring to last week’s LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei.

Adding impetus for Tan this season is her recent appointment as Maybank’s ASEAN ambassador, and the announcement that the LPGA will be returning to Malaysian shores with the US$3 million Maybank Championship on October 26-29 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

“I’m just glad to be able to focus on golf again. I’m truly grateful to Maybank for everything they are doing for me and for women’s golf in Malaysia,” said Tan, who hails from Batu Pahat in Johor.

Last December, Tan tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Dustin Lattery, who is also her manager and caddie. She says it’s not been very different so far, as they continue to travel together on tour.

“It’s been a lot of the same, living on the road and probably not what most recently married people experience. We’re both just supporting each other and doing what we love,” she shared.

Tan tees off in the first round of The Chevron Championship on Thursday, April 20 at 7.26am (8.26pm Malaysian time). She is grouped with American Yealimi Noh and teenage Thai amateur Eila Galitsky, who earned a start by winning the 2023 Women’s Amateur AsiaPacific championship.

The Chevron Championship will be broadcast ‘live’ in Malaysia on the Golf Channel (Astro Channel 822). For more information and updates, log on to lpga.com