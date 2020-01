PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s top women golfer Kelly Tan has been announced as The Els Club Malaysia golf ambassador.

The appointment was made at the inaugural event, “The Kelly Tan Invitational” hosted at the Els Club Desaru Coast, Ocean Course on Jan 11.

“It’s great to be part of such a spectacular golf club, the golf facilities here at The Els Club Desaru Coast are among the best in Malaysia and the world,” Tan said.

“It was a dream come true and an honour for me to host the Invitational, which brought everyone together to Desaru Coast and to The Els Club! I know this is the beginning of something special with The Els Club Malaysia.”

Tan will be playing on the LPGA with full member status for the 2020 season after finishing T20 in the 2019 Q-Series, which was held over 8 rounds of golf in a stretch of just two weeks at the famed Pinehurst #6 and Pinehurst #9, two of the toughest courses on tour.

“It’s going to be a very special 2020 for Kelly and were very proud to be supporting her every step of the way” said Stephen Havrilla.

“It’s great to have Kelly Tan as part of The Els Club Malaysia family and together with Ernie, The Els Club Malaysia won’t stop believing in her as she takes on the LPGA tour as well as representing Malaysia at the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo”

Born in Batu Pahat, Johor, Tan’s hometown is just a few hours’ drive from The Els Club Desaru Coast.

The 45-hole property in Desaru Coast, Johor boasts two Championship courses, each designed by a world golf hall of famer. The Ocean Course, designed by the club’s namesake and four-time major champion Ernie Els is set on one of the most spectacular plots of land anywhere in the world.

Overlooking the South China Sea, the course can comprise of any two of the three 9-hole layouts, offering a wide variety and different challenges.

Each layout has their own character and personal touches from Els, but they all take inspiration from the famous links courses spread across the UK, with large rolling greens and firm run off areas designed to place a premium on your shot making and short game.

The Valley Course, designed by three-time major champion Vijay Singh, is a completely different test.

The small greens and dramatic elevation changes mean that your approach shots must be precise in order to prevail against the challenging course. The layout is as dramatic as you’ll find anywhere in the world.

Vijay used the slopes on the property to perfection, creating a perfect mix of testing shots and vistas that will provide memories to last a lifetime.

Besides the two fantastic golf venues, each course boasts a full-service clubhouse.

The Ocean Course clubhouse is a dramatic masterpiece, at 45,000 square feet, it’s also home to the 261 Bar and Restaurant, the ultimate 19th hole, or opt for the world renown Big Easy Bar & Grill, a South African Inspired steak-house with an open kitchen concepts that tells a story with every hand cut steak off the grill to the fresh caught line fish on the spit while enjoying the view of the golf course and the South China Sea.

The Valley Course clubhouse is a slightly different design, with an open-air plaza design concept and a casual dining area named Lembah, offering a more traditional golf club atmosphere. Each course at The Els Club Desaru Coast has state of the art practice facilities which include a short game area, grass teeing grounds and The Els Performance Academy. The practice facilities are the perfect placeto hone one’s game.

The Els Club Teluk Datai Rainforest course is located in one of South East Asia’s most idyllic settings, often described as a tropical paradise by tourists and earning a reputation as the most scenic of Malaysia’s many breath-taking golfing venues.

This Championship Course is set amongst a million-year-old rainforest with breath-taking views of the Mat Chinchang and the Andaman Sea.

The five holes, which skirt the water’s edge, bring the other islands in the archipelago and Langkawi’s white sandy beaches into full view to the delight of all golfers.

The Els Club Teluk Datai has been named amongst Golf Digest’s “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” rankings in 2016 and 2017.

Joining the global publication’s bi-annual rankings, the Ernie Els’ Malaysian masterpiece ranks in at 83rd place for the 2016-17.

This is a testament to its exceptional design, its unique layout and its exemplary golf course conditioning.