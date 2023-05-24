Kelly Tan takes time out to recharge before LPGA’s east coast swing

PETALING JAYA: Kelly Tan may not have had the best of starts to her 2023 Ladies Professional Golf

Association (LPGA) Tour campaign, but the Malaysian number one is confident that her

fortunes will turn around after some much needed time off.

Following a gruelling and mentally-draining stretch from late March where she missed six cuts in a row, Tan has opted to take a break from the tour and skip this week’s Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards in Last Vegas – despite her unbeaten run in last year’s event.

The 29-year-old noted that she needs time to rest and recharge before the LPGA Tour’s four-event East Coast swing, beginning with the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National (June 1-4) and culminating with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol (June 22-25).

Tan also plans to use this week to spend quality time with her Canadian husband, Dustin Lattery, with whom she tied the knot in December last year. Due to business commitments, Lattery has not been able to accompany Tan on tour as much as he would have liked to this year.

“I just feel that I need some time to rest and also to be home with Dusty. I spent a lot of time away from him this year and we just want to enjoy a week together, before I go back out on tour for a long stretch,” said Tan, who hails from Batu Pahat in Johor.

“It’s been tough not having him caddying and being there every week.”

Tan is confident that things will get better for her on the golf course. “I know that I was building confidence in the past three tournaments. I don’t really look at cuts made because I don’t want to just make cuts. If you make the cut and don’t play well, it still feels horrible.