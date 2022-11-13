Kenyans dominate 2022 KL Standard Chartered marathon

KUALA LUMPUR: Kenyan runners were clearly in a class of their own as they dominated the men’s and women’s open full marathon categories (42.195 km) of the 2022 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) today.

In the event, which started and ended at Dataran Merdeka here, Moses Kiptoo Kurgat, who was making his debut, won the men’s category after clocking 2 hours 11 minutes and 6 seconds.

He defeated compatriots Kiprop Tonui and Ngare Joseph Mwangi, who finished second and third respectively with times of 2’15:23s and 2’16:06s.

Kurgat said he could have recorded a better time if not for the humid weather but was still satisfied with his performance.

In the women’s category, Shelmith Nyawira Muriuki won the race in 2’44:16s, beating compatriots Sheila Jepkosgei Chesang (2’45:15s) and Eunice Nyawira Muchiri (2’49:00s) into second and third places respectively.

“I was not expecting to win because there were so many strong opponents. God was the one that helped me today.

“It also feels good to win with my compatriots. When you win, your flag is flying high for the country,” Muriuki told reporters after the medal ceremony.

S. Poo Vasanthan emerged as the champion in the Malaysian men’s full marathon after recording 2’37:56s, while Noor Amelia Musa took home the title in the women’s category with a time of 3’13:59s.

Meanwhile, KLSCM project director Rainer Biemans said he was glad that the event went smoothly as planned, especially when it had been cancelled for two years due to Covid-19.

“It’s good to be back but we still hope to improve next year as there’s always a chance for us to improve. Maybe add a few more registrations for next year,” he told Bernama. - Bernama