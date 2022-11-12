Kenyans rule men’s, women’s full marathon as PBIM returns after two-year hiatus

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) made a grand return this year with nearly 26,000 participants from 60 countries competing in the various categories today.

Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said about 5,500 participants ran the full marathon (42 kilometres), more than 10,000 contested the half-marathon (21km) and over 9,000 competed in the 10km run.

“We received an overwhelming response this year, with runners from more than 60 countries, such as Canada, Africa and the United States, taking part in the PBIM 2022,” he told the reporters at the prize-giving ceremony here today.

Yeoh said that the PBIM 2022 event was held not only to promote the marathon but also to revive the state’s economy and boost the tourism sector,” he said.

The PBIM was held virtually for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In today’s men’s full marathon, Kenyans Geoffrey Birgen (two hours, 14 minutes and 35 seconds), Moses Kiptoo Kurgat (2:17:39s) and James Cherotich Tallam (2:20:55s) completed a clean sweep of the top three places, with Poo Vasanthan Subramaniam of Malaysia coming in a credible sixth in 2:37:59s.

Kenya also made it a 1-2-3 finish in the women’s full marathon, with Peninah Kigen (2:46:07s) coming out tops, followed by Sheila Jepkosgei Chesang (2:46:15s) and Edinah Mutahi (2:48:03s).

Other results:

Half-marathon

Men’s Open: 1. Samperu Mathew (Kenya) 1:00:51s, 2. James Kahura (Kenya) 1:02:01s, 3. David Kibet (Kenya) 1:11:04s.

Women’s Open: 1. Alice Muthoni Koigi (Kenya) 1:21.07s, 2. Emily Jepkoech (Ken) 1:31:48s, 3. Kellyn Tan Lay Wah (Mas) 1:32:43s.

10km

Men’s Open: 1. Kipchirchir Lel (Kenya) 34:19s, 2. Ruveshwaran Balachandran (Mas) 38:30, 3. Mohamad Haris (Mas) 39:37s.

Women’s Open: 1. Joline Tan Li Jun (Mas) 43:35s, 2. Tan Yin Jen (Mas) 45:14s, 3. Ang Yik Ching (Mas) 48:00s. - Bernama