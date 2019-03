INDIAN WELLS, United States: World number eight Angelique Kerber denied Venus Williams a second straight Indian Wells semi-final appearance on Thursday, downing the seven-time Grand Slam champion 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Germany’s Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner dominated the tiebreaker to grab a hard-fought first set that featured four breaks of serve.

The German had to fight for the lone break of the second set as Williams saved four break points to hold for 2-2 and saved four more in the sixth game before Kerber finally converted one for a 4-2 lead that would stand up the rest of the way.

Kerber booked a semi-final showdown with red-hot Belinda Bencic, who stretched her WTA match winning streak to 12-0 with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over fifth-ranked Karolina Pliskova. — AFP