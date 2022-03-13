Khawaja, Carey power Australia to 505-8 in Karachi

KARACHI: Usman Khawaja's marathon 160 and Alex Carey's career-best 93 helped Australia rack up 505 for eight against Pakistan on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

It was a day of painstaking accumulation at the National Stadium where the Pakistan bowlers kept the run rate under check but only five wickets fell in three sessions for all their hard work under a harsh sun.

Mitchell Starc saw off 95 deliveries for his dour unbeaten 28 and Australia captain Pat Cummins was unbeaten on nought at the close.

"Tomorrow we'll see what the skipper does but it's great to have 500 runs on the board," Carey said.

"Hopefully, the pitch starts to deteriorate tomorrow and on day four and we can create those 20 chances.

"So the more runs we get now, the better position we'll be in if we have to bat again."

Earlier, after Australia resumed on 251-3, Shaheen Afridi subjected Nathan Lyon to a bouncer barrage but the nightwatchman did not flinch and went on the attack with the pull shot.

Lyon hit five fours in an entertaining 38 before he had his stumps rearranged by an express delivery from Faheem Ashraf, ending a 54-run stand with Khawaja.

Khawaja had shelved the reverse sweep on Saturday but Pakistan were convinced they had him caught in the slips when the opener attempted the shot against Nauman Ali.

However, replays ruled out any ball-bat contact and Pakistan lost a review.

"Our plan was to bowl stump-to-stump and not leak too many runs," Pakistan all-rounder Faheem told reporters.

"The pitch was slow. So even when we were getting reverse swing, their batsmen had enough time to negotiate it." – Reuters