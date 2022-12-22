Khuzaimi Piee on crutches, status still uncertain

YANGON: The Harimau Malaya squad suffered an early setback when their defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee was spotted using crutches after the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) Group B opener against Myanmar here last night.

Ahmad Khuzaimi was taken off the field on a buggy at the end of the first half of the match at Thuwunna Stadium and used crutches when he boarded the team bus after the match.

However, national head coach Kim Pan Gon has not yet been able to confirm the severity of the injury and is still awaiting a report from the medical team before taking any further action.

“I will meet with our medical team to analyse the situation based on the report and then we will decide. We want to protect our players in case there are serious injuries, but hopefully it was just a knock,“ he told a post-match press conference here.

In yesterday’s match, Malaysia grabbed three vital points after beating Myanmar 1-0. Winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim scored the winning goal for the national team in the 52nd minute.

Myanmar, however, had a chance to equalise to at least grab a point, but the penalty taken by substitute striker Myat Kaung Khant at the end of the action was successfully saved by goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed.

Meanwhile, national defender Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar said Ahmad Khuzaimi’s absence will impact the team as he is the first choice at the position.

“...but we have a substitute, Fazly Mazlan (Muhammad Fazly Mazlan), so I think he has to take advantage for the next game,“ he said. - Bernama