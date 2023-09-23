Kim Fatt elected Asian Wushu Federation vice-president

HANGZHOU: Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt has been elected as one of the four Wushu Federation of Asia (WFA) vice-presidents.

Kim Fatt won the post unopposed for the 2023-2026 term during the 53rd WFA Executive Committee meeting held at a hotel here today.

Kim Fatt, who is also the Malaysian Contingent’s Chef-de-Mission for the ongoing Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) vice-president, had served as a WFA executive board member in the previous term.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity. I will take this responsibility to serve the beloved sport and country, as well as promote sports diplomacy to rise up together,” he told Bernama.

He is the third Malaysian to be elected to the WFA Executive Board after Tun Dr. Lim Keng Yaik and Datuk Seri Kee Yong Wee.

Meanwhile, OCM President Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who congratulated Kim Fatt through a statement on OCM’s Facebook page, believes the latter’s exceptional leadership qualities will bring added value to the WFA.

“The contributions made by Datuk Chong Kim Fatt in advancing the development of Wushu in Malaysia and within the Southeast Asian region, as well as his impact on the wider Asian continent, are widely recognised,” he said.-Bernama