Kim Swee defends Dominic over unfair criticism

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has backed his defender Dominic Tan who became the target of criticism after Malaysia lost to Tajikistan in the Pestabola Merdeka 2023 final last Tuesday.

Kim Swee said the criticism hurled at Dominic was unfair because they insinuated that the responsibility for winning lies on Dominic’s shoulders alone.

“For me, the fans have the right to judge but to hurl baseless criticisms at him will not bring about any good to the player.

“As everyone knows, Dominic has been with me for so long, I believe he is an individual with a strong mentality and he even attended training even though he had just returned (to Sabah) from Kuala Lumpur after playing two full matches,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kim Swee also said the 26-year-old player has performed with the national team so consistently before and described him as a young player who is capable of serving the country for a long time.

“If Dominic’s performance were to be criticised, it has to be done fairly. We can’t be overly critical and forget the good he has done,” said Kim Swee.

Nevertheless, the 52-year-old coach and former national team manager, said Dominic should learn from the mistakes.

Dominic was badly criticised and was even accused of being the main reason for Harimau Malaya’s 0-2 defeat at the hands of Tajikistan in the final which took place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last Tuesday.

As if blaming the squad for the two goals conceded was not enough, some fans also likened Dominic to England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire who is often criticised and has been the butt of jokes for his performance on the field.-Bernama