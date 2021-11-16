King confers ‘Datuk’ title on Nicol Ann David

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ on Malaysian legendary squash player Datuk Nicol Ann David. (pix)

Nicol, 38, was among the 12 PJN recipients at the second session of the investiture ceremony to confer the 2021 Federal orders, decorations and medals in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which took place at Istana Negara, here, today.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali who topped the list of recipients was also conferred the PJN.

Among others who also received the ‘Datuk’ title were Kelantan state secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) vice-chancellor Lieutenant General Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah, former Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed and Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch director Datuk Zamri Yahya.

The second session of the ceremony which saw 201 recipients receiving their awards and medals included 12 PJN recipients, six Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) recipients, Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) (seven), Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) (two), Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMM) (18) , Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) (five), Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) (36), PIngat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) (85) and Bentara Setia Diraja (BSJ) (30).

The ceremony conducted in the new norm following the Covid-19 pandemic required guests to wear a face mask, have their body temperature checked and the MySejahtera QR code scanned at the Istana Negara security hall.

Staff of Istana Negara also wore face masks while seats at Balairong Seri were arranged accordingly to ensure physical distancing as set by the Health Ministry. -Bernama