King grants audience to FAM president in Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin in Doha, Qatar.

FAM in a post on its official Facebook today, said the King as the nation’s number one football fan granted the audience to Hamidin on Tuesday (Dec 13).

“In the 30-minute session, His Majesty and Hamidin also touched on the importance of Malaysia’s bilateral relations with foreign countries, especially FIFA member countries,“ FAM said.

During the audience, Hamidin also presented His Majesty a set of new Harimau Malaya jerseys, in yellow (home) and black (away), with the name ‘Abdullah’ and number 1.

FAM said Hamidin went to Qatar at the invitation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino to witness the semi-finals and final of the 2022 World Cup.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is currently in Doha at the personal request of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to Istana Negara, as part of a six-day special visit starting on Dec 13, His Majesty is also scheduled to meet several leaders of the Qatari government and attend a reception with Malaysians in Qatar. - Bernama