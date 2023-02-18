KJ elected MNCF vice-president

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pic) has been elected a vice-president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF).

Khairy, who is Negeri Sembilan Cycling Association president, obtained 33 votes to place fifth among 10 vice-presidential candidates at the MNCF supreme committee 2023-2026 election held in Melaka today.

In a statement issued by MNCF, Khairy said the time had come for him to serve the sport of cycling by helping the national cycling body.

“Luckily, I won this contest. Otherwise it would mean I lost in all elections,” said Khairy, who was defeated in the general election last November.

International sports administrator Datuk Amarjit Singh was the biggest winner in the MNCF election, polling 71 of the 72 votes available to become vice-president 1.

Amarjit, a member of the UCI executive management committee, said he was surprised by his strong showing and thanked all state delegates for placing their trust in him.

“This shows that state delegates believe I can contribute positively to cycling. At the same time, I will look after the interests of UCI and ACC (Asian Cycling Confederation),” he said.

In the deputy president race, incumbent Yunus Ibrahim of Negeri Sembilan suffered a shock defeat when he obtained 26 votes compared to 45 votes garnered by his challenger Mazlan Md Jail.

“I’m very surprised but I believe this is a decision of all state delegates. I consider today a lucky day for me and promise to work closely with MNCF president (Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab),” said Mazlan.

Meanwhile, Abu Samah, who was returned unopposed as president, hoped all cyclists especially track champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang would do well in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

He said for a start, the Asian Cycling Championship (Track) 2023 at the National Velodrome in Nilai would be the best venue for Mohd Azizul to show his mettle and collect points to qualify for the Olympics next year.

Abu Samah said MNCF would organise 76 international championships this year, including Tour of Malaysia, Le Tour de Langkawi, Tour of Femina and Tour of Peninsula.

MNCF supreme committee 2023-2026 election results:

President: Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab (won unopposed)

Deputy president: Mazlan Md Jail (45 votes)

Vice-president 1: Datuk Amarjit Singh (71)

Vice-president 2: Mohd Saiful Abd Jalil (54)

Vice-president 3: Dr Zaim Ahmad (46)

Vice-president 4: Norazman Abu Samah (42)

Vice-president 5: Khairy Jamaluddin (33) - Bernama