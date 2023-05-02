KL City beat Perak FC 3-0 to lift Federal Territory Minister’s Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City FC (KLFC) lifted the Federal Territory Minister’s Trophy after beating Perak FC 3-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, here tonight.

The win made up for their defeat to Negeri Sembilan in the final last year.

KL City’s new signing Herlison Caion who had earlier missed a golden opportunity in the 32nd minute, made amends two minutes later (34th min) to give KLFC the lead after beating Perak FC goalkeeper See Tian Keat from the penalty spot.

Referee Muhammad Khairulsyahmi Ahmad Khalidi awarded the penalty after Perak defender Muhammad Hafizal Mohamad Alias had impeded KL FC’s Romel Morales.

Perak, coached by Datuk Lim Teong Kim came close to scoring the equaliser on the stroke of half time but Perak import Christian Obiozor’s powerful strike hit the crossbar.

KL City kicked off the second half on a positive note and coach Bojan Hodak’s boys added the second goal through skipper Paulo Josue in the 53rd minute while another import player Giancarlo Gallifuoco sealed the victory in the 74th minute after heading in a corner kick.

It was the second time KL City have won the trophy since the tournament was introduced in 2021.

The tournament served as a warm up for the M-League that starts on Feb 25 and KL City will be facing Penang FC in their opening match while Perak FC face Kedah Darul Aman FC.

Meanwhile, the final today was graced by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. - Bernama