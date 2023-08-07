KL City draw with TFC while Indra Putra's penalty snatches draw for KUFC

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC (TFC) thwarted Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC’s ambition of collecting full points with a 3-3 draw at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, in Cheras yesterday.

In the clash, both teams had a fair exchange of attacks before TFC opened the score through Omid Nazari in the 28th minute but the hosts did not wait long to equalise via Giancarlo Gallifuoco in the 36th minute.

Gallifuoco’s equaliser fired his teammates to net the second goal six minutes later after team captain Paulo Jouse blasted in his seventh personal goal this season in the 42nd minute.

As the first half appeared to be closing with a 2-1 score, Bojan Hodak’s boys added to the TFC’s misery when Romel Morales put in the third goal for the City Boys in injury time thus increasing the pressure on the visitors.

However, KL City’s inspiring first half turned into a near disaster when TFC came back to score two goals within 10 minutes at the beginning of the second half through Mohammad Nor Hakim Hassan in the 50th minute and Ivan Mamut (60th minute).

TFC and KL City are sixth and seventh respectively in the league sharing 24 points after 16 matches.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigner Indra Putra Mahayuddin's equaliser through a penalty kick at the end of the second half awarded a point to Kelantan United FC by forcing a 1-1 draw with Perak FC in another Super League action at Perak Stadium, Ipoh.

Earlier, the home squad led by Yusri Che Lah took the lead as early as the ninth minute thanks to Sunday Afolabi's clever header that escaped from the control of KUFC’s defenders to receive a corner kick.

Kelantan United equalised through a penalty shot by Indra Putra in the 84th minute after Akinade Ismaheel was brought down.

The draw allowed Kelantan United to move up one slot to 12th position by collecting seven points while Perak remained in 11th place with10 points. -Bernama