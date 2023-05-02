KL City needs more time to gel: Hodak

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite winning the 2023 Federal Territories Minister’s Cup, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC head coach, Bojan Hodak, feels that his team needs more time to gel.

Hodak said that KL City, which has lined up several new faces, needs more matches to get to the level to face the tough challenge in the Super League, which will open its curtain at the end of this month.

“For all parts, they need more matches to gel together; this is like in the office - if you work in one office (for) 10 years you will understand each other very well, if you work for one or two months, you will hardly understand each other - it is the same thing in football.

“We are at 60 per cent (of preparation), so I’m 60 per cent happy,” he said at a post-match press conference of the Federal Territories Minister’s Cup clash, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, here.

In last night’s match, KL City lifted the Federal Territories Minister’s Cup for the second time, after beating Perak FC 3-0.

The win made up for their defeat to Negeri Sembilan last year, following their victory in the inaugural edition in 2021.

Meanwhile, commenting on the game, Hodak said the result looked good for his team because they didn’t concede, however, he admitted that there are many shortcomings which the players need to improve in the upcoming matches.

“I think in midfield, we were not tight enough and we need to change this, attacking, finishing and final pass can be better,” he said.

Last night’s win, however, gave KL City its first win in the pre-season period, after recording draws against Terengganu FC and Kelantan United FC last month.

KL City will start their Super League campaign, against Penang FC here, on Feb 25. - Bernama