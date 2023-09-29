Klopp pleased by in-form Liverpool's 'new start'

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp (pix) says Liverpool are reaping the rewards of their “new start” after last season’s disappointing campaign.

Klopp's side are second in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's intriguing trip to in-form Tottenham.

Unbeaten Liverpool have won five of their first six league games to spark talk of a title challenge.

The positive vibes around Anfield are a welcome change from last term, when Liverpool finished fifth, 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool spent heavily in the recent transfer window to rebuild their midfield after the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

“We had a good pre-season with a lot of players together and that’s the main reason (for the good start),“ Klopp said on Friday. “We could work together and that helped definitely.

“Then getting results in moments when maybe recently things would have gone the other way helped us grow together.

“The quality of the boys is really good, the potential is outstanding, attitude good too, which means a good chance for quality. The group is open to new things.

“We called it a new start, this is year one for this team. These are only words but we live it, so we gave ourselves a chances to create a basis and use it.”

Revitalised under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have also enjoyed a flying start and the north Londoners sit just two points behind Liverpool after four wins from six league games.

Klopp has been impressed by former Celtic manager Postecoglou's impact after the close-season departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

“Tottenham are doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke. I’m looking forward to meeting him,“ he said.

“In a year where Harry Kane left the club, he’s doing extremely well. They’re a well set-up team. It’s exciting to watch so, yes, it will be a real test for both of us.”

Klopp also welcomed the cash injection into Liverpool this week after owners Fenway Sports Group sold a minority stake to global investment firm Dynasty Equity.

However, the German will not have an increased transfer war chest, with the funds earmarked to cover bank debt incurred during the coronavirus pandemic and recent improvements to Anfield and the training ground.

“I can understand that people see money in football as all about spending and I get that. I am part of it in moments and I want to spend money as well,“ Klopp said.

“But we already built another stand and the training ground, a lot of stuff that keeps the club in a healthy state for a long, long time.

“It’s good news, it’s money that will be well used.” -AFP