Klopp: ‘We don’t give Premier League games as Christmas presents’

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (pix) says he will not be handing out “Christmas presents” by playing weakened sides over the final six games of the season, even though the club have already wrapped up their first league title since 1990.

Klopp said he would play some of his young players in their final matches of the season only if they are good enough.

“We want to win games and to win, the best players have to be on the pitch,” he told reporters Friday.

“If the young boys are part of these best players then they will be on the pitch. They are so close, they are really good, and they are our future, 100 per cent.

“But they will not play now because I want to see them in a Premier League game. We don't give Premier League games as Christmas presents. We cannot do that.”

Having won the title with an unassailable 20-point lead at the top, Liverpool are chasing a number of possible Premier League records.

And the manager said he would not fall into the trap of taking their foot off the gas.

“This is the next thing we have to learn,” he said. “I don’t think these kind of questions will be asked to Frank Lampard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and stuff like this.

“We are champions now and (so people say, we) should bring the young boys in, give them a chance. So then we lose the games and everybody is going at us ‘you have lost focus, you aren’t doing this, you aren't doing that’.”

Liverpool, whose first match as champions ended in a 4-0 humbling by Manchester City on Thursday, take on Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday. – dpa