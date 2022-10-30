KLSCM organisers prepared for race amid GE15, monsoon weather

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2022 organisers are fully prepared to stage the iconic race from Nov 12-13 amid the 15th General Election (GE15) campaigning period and monsoon weather.

As the race is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers were faced with different challenges in organising a safe and exciting event for about 34,000 participants, including over 1,000 foreign runners.

Dirigo Events Sdn Bhd director Gloria Ng said the organisers previously had faced challenges in terms of haze and weather conditions, but this will be the first time the event will be held in election atmosphere, a week before the polling day on Nov 19.

“We are very fortunate that we managed to avoid nominations and polling dates, so we don’t have to change or postpone the race. We still faced challenges in terms of mobilising some resources but we have worked it out with the relevant parties.

“I think in terms of performance, it won’t be affected. But the atmosphere will be very unique, especially the photos and videos of runners will be having party flags and campaign materials in the background,” she told Bernama after the full marathon route familiarisation tour, today.

Commenting on the weather, Gloria said with the country bracing for monsoon downpours, they have prepared contingency plans in case of heavy rains and floods, as well as working closely with the authorities on the mitigation plans.

Meanwhile, Gloria said the organisers are anticipating faster finishing times than in previous years, and course records could potentially be broken with slight changes made to this year’s route.

The new route for the full marathon (42.195KM) will not cover Jalan Kampung Pandan, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim and the tough hilly section in Bukit Tunku, but will be replaced with extended sections on Jalan Kuching and the AKLEH elevated highway.

As for the top Malaysian challenger, two-time SEA Games bronze medallist Muhaizar Mohamad, who will be gunning for his sixth consecutive title, is set to be challenged by S. Poo Vasanthan, while world number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching is expected to defend his 10km title.

For the first time ever, first day of the race (Saturday) covers shorter distances of 5km and 10km, while the main events of half (21.097km) and full marathons will be held on Sunday. - Bernama