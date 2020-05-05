Koeman given ‘all the time he needs’ to recover after heart procedure

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has been told not to rush back to work after undergoing a heart operation.

The 57-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday after complaining of chest pains. He underwent a successful cardiac catheterization, according to a statement from the Dutch FA, and was initially due to go home on Monday.

He may now remain in hospital at least another night but the delay is nothing to worry about, his agent said.

“He’ll be home soon. Maybe he will stay in hospital for a day longer for tests,” Rob Jansen was quoted as saying by the website of De Telegraaf newspaper. “Everything is alright.”

Eric Gudde, director of professional football at the Dutch federation (KNVB), told Dutch media: “He has to take all the time he needs. We always say here at the KNVB that health comes first, especially in this day and age. We’ll talk about his work at a later point.”

The coronavirus crisis means the next Netherlands match is not yet scheduled and would not take place for several months in any case. The European Championship, which the Dutch have qualified for, has been postponed by a year to June 2021.

The former Netherlands and Barcelona player, who has managed a host of clubs including Ajax, took on the Dutch national job in 2018 and they finished runners-up in the inaugural UEFA Nations League last year. – dpa