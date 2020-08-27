Koeman to try and convince Messi to stay at Barca – report

BARCELONA: With Lionel Messi determined to leave Barcelona, new coach Ronald Koeman will try and persuade the team’s star player to stay, according to a report from Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday.

Sporting director Ramon Planes said Wednesday that Barcelona’s hope was that Messi would lead the new project under Koeman.

RAC1 reports that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu tried to get in touch with Messi but could not make contact and coach Koeman will speak to the Argentine again, having already done so a few days ago after his appointment.

Messi filed a registered document with Barcelona stating that he wants to leave the club for free, but the Catalans do not believe he can exercise the clause in his contract which allowed him to do so before June 10.

“We want him to stay,” said Planes. “We have great respect for him, the best in the world, the best in history. The future is positive, we have to speak with optimism.

“We’re working on constructing the new Barca. All the incorporations are to make a winning, youthful team, we are regenerating, accompanied by great players and with respect for those who have given so much.

“We cannot enter into a public dispute between Leo and Barca, neither side deserves that. We will work to create a winning Barcelona.”

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, 33, has played for Barcelona his whole career, making his debut in 2004 and going on to become the club's top goalscorer and one of the all-time footballing greats. – dpa