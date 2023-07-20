Korea Open: Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, Sze Yong march into q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani continued their successful run into the quarter-finals at the Korea Open 2023 today.

The pair who were just crowned US Open 2023 champions on Sunday, stopped compatriots and sixth seeds, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, 25-23, 21-15 in the second round at Jinnam Stadium, South Korea.

However, the big test for the 46th ranked pair in the quarter-finals is top seeds, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia who defeated Taiwanese duo, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han 21-19, 21-15.

Accompanying Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin into the quarter-finals is national men’s singles, Ng Tze Yong easily beat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, 21-18, 21-17.

Tze Yong will be facing fourth seed, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore who advanced with a 21-19, 17-21, 21-6 elimination of China’s Zhao Junpeng.

In the meantime, four other national representatives were shown the exit by their respective opponents in the second round.

National women’s singles, S. Kisona was forced to struggle before losing in a three-set battle 22-20, 14-21, 14-21 at the hands of tournament top seed from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi, while the national women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah suffered the same fate at the hands of Chinese pair, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan 17-21, 21-17, 19-21.

The national mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, lost in straight sets, 9-21, 7-21 to the second seeds from Thailand, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, while another mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai went down to the Japanese pair. Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito 17-21, 13-21.

Top national men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who were seeded fourth in the tournament lost to Japanese pair Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi 21-19, 18-21, 19-21 in the second round.

Keiichiro-Yoshinori will meet South Koreans, Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the quarter-finals tomorrow who earlier beat compatriots Jin Yong-Na Sung Seung, 24-26, 21-15, 21-18.

At the same time, national women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa was trounced by world number four Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan, 21-15, 21-5.

Tzu Ying will be meeting Zhang Yi Man of China, who stopped compatriot Han Yue, seeded seven in the tournament in straight sets, 21-10, 21-17. -Bernama