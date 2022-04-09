Korean Open: Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing one step away from mixed doubles title

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing continued their winning ways to advance to the finals of the Korean Open Badminton Championships after beating Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Pithas Haningtyas Mentari in the semi-finals today.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, who last set foot in the finals of a world series at the 2019 Singapore Open, only took 46 minutes to defeat the sixth seeds in straight sets of 21-13, 22-20 at the Palma Stadium, Suncheon.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing initially didn’t have much problems and easily tamed the opponents in the first set.

In the second set, the second seeds, however, received fierce resistance from the Indonesians who tried to drag the game to the decider but did not prevail.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, who were the only Malaysians to reach the semi-finals of the tournament, will be up against hosts’ pair Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won in the final tomorrow.

Sung Hyun-Hye Won had earlier beaten compatriots Kim Wonho-Jeong Na Eun in the other semi-final tie, also in straight sets of 21-9, 21-15. - Bernama