Kosovo sack coach Giresse

PRISTINA: The Kosovo Football Federation (KFF) on Tuesday sacked their French coach Alain Giresse (pix) following defeat in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

“By mutual agreement with coach Alain Giresse it has been decided to terminate the cooperation,“ a KFF statement said.

Minnows Kosovo’s 2-1 loss to Belarus on Monday left them second last in their qualifying group that also includes Switzerland, Romania, Israel and Andorra.

Local media speculated that poor results under the 70-year-old Giresse gave Kosovo “no chance of qualifying for Euro 2024”.

Giresse, appointed in February 2022, has previously managed Tunisia, Mali, Senegal, Gabon and Georgia.

He replaced Swiss Bernard Challandes who was sacked in late 2021 following disappointing results in World Cup qualifiers.

In 14 matches as Kosovo coach Giresse won four with six draws and four losses.

Kosovo became a member of UEFA and FIFA in 2016, eight years after it declared independence from Serbia. -AFP