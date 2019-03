MALAYSIA’S Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud spends seven days a week practicing Muay Thai and to him, the best way to improve is to compete as often as possible.

ONE Championship answered his prayers on Tuesday, 27 Feb, when the organization announced its complete bout lineup for ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan.

Mohammed takes on two-time Muay Thai World Champion Panicos Yusuf of Cyprus in a ONE Super Series bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

“It’s such an honor to be part of ONE Championship’s most stacked card. It feels surreal knowing that the event is going to happen soon,” he said.

“When I do not fight, I get a bit lazy, so my aim is to fight as often as possible. If we train hard enough with proper rest, we can even fight twice a month.”

This past December, he got his ONE career off to a perfect start, needing only 140-seconds to defeat Greek’s Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios.

A month later, Mohammed took on Japan’s Hiroaki “Kaibutsukun” Suzuki at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT in Manila but unfortunately suffered a late TKO defeat.

“I cannot wait for this Japan trip because I want to prove to Malaysia that the loss wasn’t a real version of me,” he stated.

“But I’ve got a new game plan which is going to be very technical. Malaysians can expect me to be more offensive compared to my last performance. I’ve learned a lot from my last fight, and I wish to face him again someday.”

Mohammed has his sights on a quick finish against Yusuf.

“Being the only Malaysian athlete on the card, I am determined to bring the win back for my country. I want to finish the fight as soon as possible because I want to enjoy the rest of the show.”

“We’ve got the biggest martial arts stars in action, and I’m sure there would be new champions crowned on that night.”

ONE: A NEW ERA will feature a stacked 16-bout card including four World Title bouts, one Lightweight World Grand Prix bout, and all the quarter-final action from the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

The event will also mark the debut of two of ONE’s latest signings Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.