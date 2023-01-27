Kudos to Faisal Halim for making the 2022 AFF Cup All-Star XI lineup

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya captain Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim is the sole Malaysian player to make it into the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup All-Star XI, or the best starting 11, lineup.

The Selangor FC winger, who netted four goals in the biennial tournament, also found himself named as one of the top three strikers, according to the AFF Cup Facebook posting today.

The other two strikers - Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda and Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Linh - also shared the top scorer’s award with six goals each.

Vietnam’s Dang Van Lam was named the best goalkeeper while Kritsada Kaman, Sasalak Haiprakhon (both Thailand), Jordi Amat (Indonesia) and Doan Van Hau (Vietnam) were named best defenders.

The three top midfielders were Thai skipper Theerathon Bunmathan and teammate Sarach Yooyen as well as Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Duc.

For the record, the 2022 AFF Cup All-Star XI list is based on fan votes.

Thailand emerged champions of the 2022 AFF Cup after beating Vietnam 3-2 on aggregate last month, thus becoming the most successful team in AFF Cup history with seven titles, having also won the 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2020 editions. - Bernama