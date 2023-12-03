KUFC on a must-win mission tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) intends to register their first win in the Super League as they take on Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here tomorrow night.

KUFC assistance coach Nazrulerwan Makmor said he wanted all his players to rise to the occasion and focus 100 per cent to secure three points without making any unforced errors that could jeopardise the team’s momentum.

“A victory tomorrow is vital for us to close the gap with other teams at the top as the difference in points isn’t that big.

“When we win, our situation will change and it will motivate us to continue competing,” he told Bernama today, adding that even though KDA FC has a great line up, his players were ready to put on their best performance at home.

“Alhamdulillah, our players are injury free and we hope our supporters as our 12th player can provide a much needed boost for us to gain three point,” he said.

After three previous Super League matches, KUFC is last with only a single point. - Bernama