KUFC sign up coach Tomas Trucha for next season

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) will be using the services of imported coach Tomas Trucha (pix), who was with Penang FC previously, for next season.

KUFC president Rozi Muhamad said Trucha would replace Syamsul Saad, whose contract as chief coach had been terminated.

“He (Trucha) has experience in the Malaysian League (M-League), having coached Penang FC for two seasons from 2021 to 2022.

“Apart from helping Penang FC to third placing in the Super League last season, he had also coached clubs in other countries like the Czech Republic, Bostwana and Kenya,“ he told reporters at a KUFC gathering with sponsors here last night.

In the Premier League last season, KUFC finished fifth and qualified for the Super League next season.

Rozi said the 51-year-old Trucha’s tactical acumen would be able to help his team scale greater heights.

“For next season, almost 95 per cent of our players will be new faces, including imports. Their names will be announced in due course.

“We will be among the underdogs but are aiming to qualify for the Malaysia Cup,” he said, adding that the club had allocated RM4 million for the team’s preparations. - Bernama