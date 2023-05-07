KUFC sign up Uzbek as fourth imported player

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) have hired midfielder Sirojiddin Rakhmatullaev of Uzbekistan for the remainder of the current Malaysia League (M-League) season.

KUFC executive director Wan Mohd Zul Ikman said the 30-year-old Sirojiddin signed his contract today.

“Previously, he represented Uzbekistan club Mash’al Mubarek and played in the Bangladesh League with Saif SC in the 2020/2021 season,” he said in a statement.

Wan Mohd said the defensive midfielder was the fourth import to be signed up by KUFC during the second transfer window for players.

The other imported players are two South Koreans, winger Kim Min Kyu, 22, and defender Kim Deok, 21, and former Kelantan FC striker Ismaheel Akinade.

KUFC are lying second last in the 14-team Super League with six points from 15 matches. -Bernama