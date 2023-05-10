Kunlavut reveals Chong Wei's hands in his world championship triumph

HANGZHOU: Thailand’s badminton world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn (pix) said the tips he received from Malaysian legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei had played a crucial role in his success at the 2023 world championship last August.

The 22-year-old Kunlavut carved his name as the first Thai shuttler to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championship men’s singles title.

Before heading to Copenhagen, Denmark for the world meet, Kunlavut had a chance to meet his idol Chong Wei, a three-time Olympics and world championship silver medallist, during the Legends’ Vision Canada event in Canada.

“He gave very good advice. He is good, helping and teaching everyone.

“His best advice was to start attacking when the opponent makes mistakes, to attack and get points. He also advised me not to play long matches and rubber games because it would make me tired in subsequent rounds,” he said when met during the Asian Games here.

Kunlavut said having won the world title, his next aim is to clinch the prestigious All England crown and Olympics gold medal.

The world number four agreed that it was time for him to change his defensive play as he would now be under greater scrutiny by other players.

“Everyone knows how to play with me. I think I need to change (my style) and do more than just defend,” he said.

Kunlavut said despite his newfound success, he was not enjoying superstar status in Thailand.

“I can go anywhere, eat (freely), etc. It is not like fans would come chasing me for pictures like a star,” he said.

Kunlavut, who was hospitalised for three days due to influenza before arriving in Hangzhou, ended his Asian Games campaign in the third round after losing to Malaysia’s top shuttler Lee Zii Jia 21-10, 19-21, 6-21 at the Binjiang Gymnasium yesterday.

He said the early elimination would give him more time to prepare for three upcoming world tour events - the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland from Oct 10-15, Denmark Open in Odense (Oct 17-22) and French Open in Rennes (Oct 24-29). -Bernama