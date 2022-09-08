Kyrgios fined $14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 on Wednesday for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at the end of his US Open defeat to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian violently crushed two racquets into the surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after his five-set quarter-final loss on Tuesday.

It was Kyrgios's fifth sanction of the tournament after he was earlier punished for bad language and spitting.

His fines totalled $32,500 although the sum will only cause a small dent in his total prize money of $445,000.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios was seen as a potential champion in New York but his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 loss to Russia’s Khachanov left him “devastated”.

“Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest,“ said Kyrgios.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.” - AFP