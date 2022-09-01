Kyrgios not high on the smell of cannabis at U.S. Open

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios said the odor of cannabis that permeated Louis Armstrong Stadium during his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday killed his buzz and left him fearing that it could aggravate his asthma.

Kyrgios took time during the second set of his win over Benjamin Bonzi to complain to the chair umpire about the smell, which led to a warning to the crowd to “refrain from smoking.” Smoking is not permitted on the tournament grounds.

The outspoken Australian told reporters after the match that it was no laughing matter.

“People don’t know I’m a heavy asthmatic,“ Kyrgios said after his 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over the Frenchman.

“When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in between points.”

Kyrgios acknowledged that the loud, raucous atmosphere at the U.S. Open sets it apart from the three other Grand Slam tournaments.

“The U.S. Open, it’s a very different vibe to everywhere else,“ he said.

“I feel like Wimbledon was so proper. Australian Open, you kind of expect it there, being an Aussie.

“But here, it’s just like noisy. Point in, point out, I can’t barely hear. Half the time, I can’t even hear my team because it’s so noisy all the time.”

The big-serving 23rd seed will look to make some noise of his own when he locks horns with rising American JJ Wolf in the third round on Friday. - Reuters