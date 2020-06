BARCELONA: La Liga has taken the unusual step of including temperature predictions in its fixture lists for the remainder of the season.

Spanish players union AFE had voiced concern over players playing in extreme heat with the season now extended into the hottest months of the year in Spain.

But La Liga have taken steps to demonstrate that they will not put players’ health at risk from climatic conditions.

La Liga president Javier Tebas told league rights holder Movistar: “We have worked with the historical [average for time of year] temperatures and with the 15-day forecast.”

Both numbers can be seen alongside each game in the fixture list on La Liga’s web page.

The kickoff time causing most concern is the 1pm (1100 GMT) slot. Tebas said: “We have seen that on the weekend of June 12 the weather is going to be cool so we have programmed games at 1pm.

“If the weather changes and the temperature rises we will move the game to a 5pm slot.

“The 1pm slot is important for our partners [clients] abroad.”

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, meanwhile, confirmed Monday that when the season does restart the team will not play in their stadium.

In a letter to the club's supporters Perez said: “We have made the decision to play in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in our Real Madrid City [training ground].

“This decision will allow us to advance in the building works of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.”

All La Liga players are now in full-squad training as the countdown to the first game back on June 11 continues.

The feared increase in injuries after almost two months without normal training is beginning to show itself.

Marca reported Monday that 28 players, spread between 14 clubs, have reported injuries since training was resumed three weeks ago.

Espanyol defender David Lopez told Marca: “These have been difficult weeks with very little time to prepare [for the restart].

“The first week back after so many weeks out felt very strange. We have to be cautious so as not to injure ourselves.” – dpa