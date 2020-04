BARCELONA: The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga and the Spanish Sports Council (CSD) have agreed on the basis of a deal about the future of Spanish football amid the coronavirus health crisis, the CSD said Sunday.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, RFEF president Luis Rubiales and CSD president Irene Lozano met on Saturday in Madrid for over eight hours and reached some agreements.

Although no specifics were announced in the CSD statement, for context the meeting took place after a protocol was sent to clubs by La Liga on Friday, regarding their eventual return to training.

For Spanish football to resume in any capacity all three parties would have to agree on the timing and conditions. La Liga and the RFEF have long been at loggerheads.

“Yesterday (Saturday April 18), there was a meeting at the Viana Palace (Madrid) between the CSD, the RFEF and La Liga, with the aim of taking on the situation that the Covid-19 crisis has generated in football and Spanish sport,” said the CSD.

“The participants – Irene Lozano, Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas – spoke for over eight hours in an open and honest way. All sides were contributing constructively.

“The basis of a deal has been reached which covers the principal aspects that are affecting Spanish football in the context of the health crisis.

“The CSD wants to thank La Liga and the RFEF especially for their generosity and willingness to reach agreements, and to keep working in the short, medium and long term to design the future of Spanish football after the pandemic.”

Over 20,000 people have died in Spain because of the virus, with the country still on lockdown and football suspended indefinitely. – dpa