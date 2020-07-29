Lampard key to Werner choosing Chelsea

LONDON: Timo Werner revealed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was the main factor in his choice to join the Blues for next season despite interest from a host of other top European clubs.

Werner, 24, scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig in the 2019/20 season but will not be part of the German side's Champions League campaign next month as he has already arrived at Stamford Bridge to prepare for next season.

The German international was highly sought after with Liverpool linked with a move for a number of months after Werner spoke glowingly of Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, he said it was Lampard's vision for how he would fit into a new-look forward line next season, with Hakim Ziyech also already signed from Ajax, that convinced him to come to Chelsea.

"He was the main point; we talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me," Werner told the Chelsea website of Lampard's influence.

"He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here."

A final day win over Wolves secured Chelsea's place in the Champions League next season and they seem set to spend big to try and close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

As well as Werner and Ziyech, Kai Havertz is reportedly close to a move to London from Bayer Leverkusen, while Chelsea are also keen to strengthen at goalkeeper and left-back. – AFP