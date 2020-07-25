Lampard regrets aggressive touchline confrontation with Klopp

LONDON: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (pix) says he regrets his actions on the touchline with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp in their 5-3 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday.

A video was shared on social media where an angry Lampard started yelling at the Liverpool bench, particularly assistant coach Pep Lijnders, before saying, "f**k off."

"I've seen the video, I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that," Lampard said on Friday ahead of Sunday's final game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team, no, I could have handled it maybe slightly differently, to keep that language in."

Another comment Lampard reportedly made was calling the new Premier League champions ‘arrogant’ following Liverpool’s victory, which Klopp found to be disrespectful.

“We are not arrogant,” Klopp responded as his team prepares for a trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

“Frank was in a competitive mood, I respect that. Say what you want in that situation, it is pure emotion, he came to win and get Champions League qualification and I respect that a lot.

"But what he has to learn is speaking about that after the game when the whistle has gone is not OK. He is a young coach but that is what he has to learn. You have to close the book in this moment.” – dpa