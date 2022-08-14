Last minute lapse cost Melaka United dearly: Mohd Asri

MALACCA: Melaka United FC’s lapse in concentration in the final minutes against Sri Pahang FC last night cost them dearly when the visitors used the opportunity to score two goals to force the hosts to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Melaka United acting head coach Mohd Asri Ninggal said the Super League match at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong here was a disappointing night for him and the team when they missed out on collecting full points even though they dominated the match.

“We didn’t take our chances even though the players played well and dominated the match but due to simple mistakes and not staying focused punished us.

“We have to fault ourselves for this result but what is more important is that the team needs bounce back and improve, especially in defending in the last minutes. Our next match is against Terengganu who are not an easy opponent,“ he told reporters after the match..

The Mousedeer had taken a two-goal lead with Nigerian import striker Ifedayo Olusegun scoring in the 38th minute and Brazilian player Adriano Narcizo in the 51st minute.

However, two substitutes of The Elephants emerged as the team’s heroes when they netted the two equalising goals in the last three minutes of the match. David Rowley scored in the 87th minute and Shahrul Nizam Nadzir in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang interim head coach Dolah Salleh said the substitute players had a big impact on the outcome of the match and his team showed the spirit of not giving up until the end of the match.

“Even though tonight (last night) the players seemed to be out of sorts and lethargic, but overall we are satisfied because the first goal had given the team an injection of enthusiasm and resulted in the second goal for us to gain a valuable point,“ he said.

The result saw Melaka United who have collected 17 points now in seventh place in the league while Sri Pahang are in fifth place with 18 points. - Bernama