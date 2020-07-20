Late football hero Charlton gets unique Anglo-Irish stamp of approval

DUBLIN: A first-ever joint postmark will be used on letters posted from England and Ireland in memory of the late football player and manager Jack Charlton, who died on July 10 aged 85.

A postmark of a football and reading “Jack Charlton, 1935 – 2020”, will be applied to mail sent in England and the Republic of Ireland until Aug 9, both postal services announced Monday.

Charlton was a central defender on the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 and later managed the Irish national team that reached the quarterfinals at their World Cup debut in 1990.

David McRedmond, CEO of Ireland’s An Post, described Charlton as “an English hero who became an Irish legend” during a Monday launch event with former Ireland defender Paul McGrath.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Britain’s Royal Mail, said commemorating Charton was “a fitting occasion” for the first jointly-issued postmark. – dpa