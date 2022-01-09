Latham leads New Zealand to 92-0 in Bangladesh 2nd Test

CHRISTCHURCH: Tom Latham and Will Young gave New Zealand a strong start to the second Test against Bangladesh on Sunday as they went to lunch at 92 without loss in Christchurch.

Bangladesh, one up in the two-Test series, won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat on a green wicket.

But fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were unable to generate any meaningful seam and swing movement allowing Latham and Young to take an aggressive approach.

At lunch, Latham was on 66 while Young, following his two fifties in the first Test, was on 26.

Latham, who disappointed in the first Test with innings of one and 14, has hit 11 boundaries in his 23rd Test fifty including a deft cut over the slips cordon to bring up the 50 partnership.

He had two lives in one over from Ebadot Hossain when twice given out lbw and both times the decision was overturned on review with replays showing the ball would have missed the stumps.

New Zealand have made only one change to their line-up with Daryl Mitchell taking over from Rachin Ravindra in the all-rounder's slot to provide a fifth quick bowler.

Bangladesh have remained with the same three pacemen from the first Test and opted to replace the injured Mushfiqur Rahim with Nurul Hasan, who has taken over the wicketkeeping duties.

The other change for Bangladesh saw Mohammad Naim come in for injured opening batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy. - AFP