Lawn bowler Siti Zalina bags bronze in women’s singles

BIRMINGHAM: National lawn bowls veteran Siti Zalina Ahmad, who won the first of two gold medals in women’s singles 16 years ago, was back on the medal trail when she downed Norfolk Island’s Shae Wilson for bronze in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

The 43-year-old bounced back from the disappointment of a semi-final defeat to beat Wilson 21-10 in the third placing match at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa here.

Siti Zalina had earlier lost 21-15 to Lucy Beere of Guernsey in the semi-final.

Australia’s Ellen Ryan clinched the gold medal after defeating Beere 21-17 in the final today.

Siti Zalina now has four medals from the Commonwealth Games, having won the singles gold twice in the 2002 edition in Manchester, England, and the 2006 edition in Melbourne, Australia.

She also won gold in the women’s pairs event with Emma Firyana Saroji in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

Siti Zalina and Emma Firyana will be in action on Tuesday (Aug 2) as they seek to defend their women’s pairs title. — Bernama