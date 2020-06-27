Leading German figures congratulate Klopp on Liverpool’s title

BERLIN: Top figures in German football including national coach Joachim Loew have heaped praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for ending the Anfield club’s 30-year title drought.

“What he’s done there deserves recognition,” Loew said in a statement issued by the German federation (DFB) on Friday.

“They’ve been impressively consistent and absolutely deserve to be champions. You can see how much it means to him just from his emotional reaction. I take my hat off for Jurgen.”

Liverpool’s first title in the Premier League era was confirmed Thursday when previous champions Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

The domestic honour follows Klopp’s Champions League victory in 2019 with Liverpool and two Bundesligas for Borussia Dortmund.

“It is outstanding work that he does in Liverpool,” said Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick. “It is excellent to see how they play football but also how he has mobilized the whole club and fans with his manner, and there is enormous emotion there.”

Klopp’s place among the elite managers is now confirmed. “He has worked successfully under different conditions with Dortmund and Mainz and also sensationally in Liverpool,” said Flick.

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff added: “I’m happy for him that he has brought this long-awaited title to Liverpool.

“Jurgen represents German football abroad like no other, and is therefore greatly respected. We’re thankful for his efforts as well.” – dpa