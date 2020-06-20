League leaders Juventus resume with Serie A title battle tight

ROME: Juventus are desperate for a convincing showing when they resume league action Monday at Bologna, looking to defend their slim lead as the Italian Serie A resumes three and a half months after being halted by the coronavirus lockdown.

Domestic cup action, which reopened competitive football last week, saw the vapid Bianconeri draw 0-0 against 10-man AC Milan to squeeze into the final through the away-goal rule.

Another dull, goalless showing came Wednesday despite big guns Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa again manning the attack, this time against Napoli, who twice hit the post and lifted the Italian Cup on penalties.

Coach Maurizio Sarri, a newcomer at Juve with a past at Napoli, had already lost the Super Cup in December and is now under fire from the exacting Turin fans, who want a ninth straight league title and celebrated four successive cups between 2015 and 2018.

Veteran Gianluigi Buffon came off as the best of the Juventini against Napoli – and having your 42-year-old keeper getting the highest marks can’t be good news.

“We are a great team, so now we have to look ahead and think about our goals. You learn from these situations,” said winger Juan Cuadrado.

Sarri complained about a lack of edge, which he considers inevitable after such a long break.

“Juve are as sluggish as the other teams,” Sarri said. “And from now onward you'll have your fill of sluggish teams. The heat will increase and as a consequence you won’t get faster pace.

“I think our problem is temporary. We have players who usually leap past the opponents, but they can’t do it now. But if we improve our form in the next two or three weeks, with the tactics we displayed in these two games, I think we will look good.”

Opinions about Juve’s chances to retain the title are mixed.

Massimo Mauro, a former Juve midfielder wrote on his column on la Repubblica that “the signals are increasingly worrying for Sarri,” noting that Lazio was on a run off 11 successive wins when the league stopped and sit just one point behind Juve, while Inter Milan lag nine from the top with a game in hand.

The Romans beat the Bianconeri 3-1 both in the Super Cup game and in the current campaign, and will visit them on July 20. Their 60-23 goals difference far exceeds Juve's 50-24 as Ciro Immobile tops the chart on 27 goals from 26 games; Ronaldo is second on 21.

Others, however, agree with Sarri that a better form will yield results and note that his bench is richer in talent than Lazio’s, which could be crucial as injuries are foreseen in a tight programme featuring hectic mid-week and weekend rounds but allowing five substitutions.

Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi started on the bench in the final and are eager to play, while Sarri is happy to welcome back Gonzalo Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini from injury. – dpa