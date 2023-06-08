Lecturer schools the field at Perlis leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: A lecturer showed who was in charge at the Perlis leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS).

Playing at Kelab Golf Sultan Sallehuddin UUM in Perlis on Thursday, Dr Muslimin Wallang used local knowledge to win Medal A by a decisive four strokes.

The five-handicapper carded 37 in the First Nine and 39 in the Second for a total of 76. Mohamad Najmuddin Rizal (Hcp 5) was second with scores of 43-37 for 80.

Medal B was won by Mohd Syakirin Johari (Hcp 9) with a score of 69, Medal C by Wan Nor Hisham Wan Jusoh (Hcp 12) with 71, Medal D by Rosli Ahmad (Hcp 19) with 69, and Medal E by Mohd Aizuddin Khalid (Hcp 22) with 68.

The five winners earned the right to represent Perlis in the National Finals of the PNAGS. They will then will vie to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

